Cat adds attachment tracking

The PL161 attachment locator is the latest addition to the Locator series of the Cat Product Link hardware product line.

Caterpillar says that the ability to track location and use enables equipment owners not only to reduce the number of lost attachments but also to plan for attachment maintenance and replacement.

The compact design of the locator makes it compatible for a wide range of attachments and non-powered assets without interfering with the work they are doing. Bluetooth range is up to 30 metres and the device is battery powered with an estimated life of 2 years.

The PL161 locator is designed to be used with the Cat App and with other PL Series scanning devices installed on Next Generation excavators.

When using the Cat App within range of the PL161 locator device, the location will be logged automatically. It uses cell phone and Wi-Fi connectivity through the user’s own smartphone or tablet to transmit data to the VisionLink and My.Cat.com applications. Purchase of the PL161 locator comes with a subscription to VisionLink for the life of the device.