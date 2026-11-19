Caterpillar will make collision warning and mitigation systems standard across the majority of its new construction machines throughout 2027, moving the technologies away from being optional extras.

Previously offered as optional equipment on selected models and configurations, the systems are designed to help operators identify hazards and respond to changing site conditions, according to the manufacturer. Caterpillar claims that making the capabilities standard will allow contractors to deploy safety technology more consistently across their fleets while maintaining expected levels of durability and performance.

Depending on the specific machine configuration, the systems provide visual and audible alerts when hazards are detected and can initiate mitigation measures to reduce the likelihood or severity of a collision, the company stated. Buyers will also receive access to Caterpillar's VisionLink platform, which the firm reports enables fleet managers to review video footage, identify where near misses occur most frequently on site and coach operators.

Rod Shurman, group president of Caterpillar Construction Industries, said: "Keeping employees safe on busy jobsites is a priority for our customers, and we're committed to helping them. Moving these technologies from optional to standard on eligible machines makes it easier to adopt consistently across jobsites and support safer operations today."

The announcement included endorsements from major contractors Kiewit and VINCI Construction. Steve Curry, vice president of equipment for Kiewit, noted that his company has spent several years retrofitting proximity cameras, pedestrian detection and seatbelt indicators across its construction and mining fleets, adding that standardising the technology on new machines represents the next step for wider industry adoption.

Anthony Flandrin, equipment director for VINCI Construction, stated that standardising collision warning, pedestrian detection and mitigation systems will help accelerate fleet deployment and reduce equipment-related incidents on site.