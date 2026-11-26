Construction equipment giant Caterpillar has announced plans to invest approximately $1b in North Carolina to expand manufacturing capacity for its Cat Compact range.

The investment centres on plans for a new manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina, aimed at increasing production output of compact track loaders and telehandlers. According to Caterpillar, the project is intended to improve machine availability for small contractors and growing businesses across the construction, landscaping, agriculture and material handling sectors.

"As demand for compact equipment continues to increase, we're investing to better serve this growing segment of customers," said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group president Rod Shurman. "This investment is another way we are solving our customers' toughest challenges by expanding access to the products, solutions and services they need to work more efficiently."

The company reports that the planned facility will incorporate automation, robotics, digital production systems and integrated logistics capabilities, which it claims will improve safety, quality and operational performance.

Caterpillar states that North Carolina was chosen due to the company's existing manufacturing footprint in Sanford and the strength of the local workforce. The manufacturer adds that the scheme is expected to support workforce development in advanced manufacturing and production systems.

"We appreciate the partnership and support of the State of North Carolina, Lee County and the City of Sanford as we continue investing in the future of manufacturing and the customers we serve," Shurman added.