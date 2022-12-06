Catalyst and Hill get green light in Tottenham

Artist's impression of the development

The redevelopment of a site next to St Ann’s Hospital in South Tottenham will provide up to 995 new homes, 60% of which will be designated as affordable.

Catalyst and Hill’s plans retain seven historical hospital buildings, including a water tower, which will be repurposed for a variety of non-residential uses.

The St Ann’s New Neighbourhood development will provide 239 homes within the first phase, with outline plans for an additional 756 homes over future phases.

Catalyst, part of the Peabody Group, was selected by the mayor of London to develop the former St Ann’s Hospital site in 2020. A hybrid planning application was submitted in July this year.

Philip Jenkins, Peabody’s executive director of development, said: “Haringey Council’s decision to approve the plans for St Ann’s New Neighbourhood is fantastic news for Catalyst, Hill, and local people. The new neighbourhood will not only provide new homes for hundreds of people, the majority of those homes affordable, but will ensure those living and working there have access to outstanding outdoor facilities. Creating great places and sustainable neighbourhoods is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to welcoming new residents in in the coming years.”

Hill chief executive Andy Hill added: “The approval of the planning application by Haringey Council is a significant step forward in the provision of much-needed affordable housing for the borough. We look forward to working with Catalyst to create this landmark project that will bring long-term benefits to the area, whilst working closely with the local community to ensure the delivery of their vision.”

