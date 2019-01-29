Caterpillar sales grow 20%

The figures also show an 11% rise in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of 2017. Sales and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$14.3bn, compared with US$12.9bn in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2018 were US$54.7bn, up 20% from US$45.5bn in 2017. Full-year profit was US$10.26 per share in 2018, compared with profit of US$1.26 per share in 2017. Adjusted profit per share in 2018 was US$11.22, up 63% compared with 2017 adjusted profit per share of US$6.88.

“In 2018, Caterpillar achieved record profit per share and returned significant levels of capital to shareholders,” said chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “Our global team remained focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth.”

He added: “Our outlook assumes a modest sales increase based on the fundamentals of our diverse end markets as well as the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. We will continue to focus on operational excellence, including cost discipline, while investing in expanded offerings and services to drive long-term profitable growth.”