Catterick health centre plans submitted

Catterick Integrated Care Campus

The £55m facility, expected to be ready in autumn 2024, is being developed through a joint collaboration between the National Health Service (NHS) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and will be a ‘first of its kind’ integrated care campus.

Tilbury Douglas has been working on the detailed designs, alongside BDP, WSP and Hoare Lea.

The building has been designed to improve healthcare provision for the 13,000 residents of Catterick Garrison as well as the surrounding Richmondshire area by bringing a range of health and social care services together under one roof in a purpose-built facility. It will have space for general practice services, community services such as paediatrics, adult and child mental health and physiotherapy.

Enabling works are now beginning to prepare the site for the start of construction in spring 2023, starting with site surveys, asbestos removal and the diversion of existing services from the area to make the site safe for the construction of a building of this nature.

Tilbury Douglas project director Shaun Paramor said: “The submission of the formal planning application, which has been seamlessly co-ordinated by our design partners BDP Architects & Planners, is a major milestone for the project and the whole team involved. The concept designs are excellent and really show just how fantastic this new building will be, and the feedback we’ve received on the designs during our public consultation events has been overwhelmingly positive. Our focus is now on the enabling works, to ensure the site is fully prepared for the start of construction early next year.”

