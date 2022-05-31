Causeway takes over Yotta

Causeway Technologies chief executive Phil Brown

Yotta has more than 200 customers worldwide, providing software to assist in the management of more than 35 million physical assets and related services, including highways, street lighting and waste management.

Yotta is Causeway’s second acquisition since getting £120m private equity investment from Five Arrows Principal Investments, the European private equity arm of Rothschild & Co, in June 2021. In October last year it took over SpecifiedBy, a building products information platform.

Causeway said that bringing in Yotta created “a single truly integrated end-to-end solution that manages the entire asset management lifecycle for local authorities and their contractors”.

Causeway chief executive Phil Brown said: “Process and data integration is essential for all local authority contracts executed by contractors. With our new combined offering, data will flow seamlessly between local authorities and their contractors in one single end-to-end solution, ensuring the needs of all stakeholders are met without compromise.

“The acquisition of Yotta brings us a team with fantastic knowledge of solutions for local authority asset management and services. This, combined with Causeway’s own expertise in contractor job and resource management, creates a team with an unparalleled depth of understanding.”

Yotta chief executive Nick Smee added: “I am confident that this combining of two UK-based sector leading software businesses will be a positive and exciting one for our existing customers, the many new users we hope to add over the coming months and years, and for our continued innovation in asset management solutions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk