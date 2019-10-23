CCG begins construction of Glasgow flats

The project to build 46 apartments for mid-market rent are being built in Watson Street following the completion earlier this year of a development of 52 flats at the nearby historic Bell Street Stables.

The £9.1m project will provide four wheelchair-standard flats and commercial space on the ground floor looking on to Watson Street and the Gallowgate. It is supported by £4.2m of a grant from Glasgow City Council. The block, built on a derelict brownfield site will be stepped in design with seven, eight and nine storeys to fit in with nearby buildings.

The new flats are set to be modern and energy-efficient and, once completed, the homes will be managed by GHA’s Wheatley Group partner, Lowther Homes.

Wheatley’s director of development David Fletcher said: “This is an exciting new development which will offer people more opportunities to rent a quality, affordable flat in a fantastic part of Glasgow. Our mid-market rent flats in nearby Bell Street proved very popular with young professionals, particularly those not able to get on the property ladder quite yet. I’m sure these flats in Watson Street will be snapped up too when they are finished later next year.”

CCG managing director David Wylie said: “Watson Street is a continuation of the great work performed between the Wheatley Group and CCG in creating quality, energy-efficient homes. In an area of the city that is in high demand for housing, the development will go a long way to providing people with a great place to live in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre. We look forward to bringing this development forward with our Wheatley partners, along with others, as we move into the New Year.”

As part of the contract, CCG has committed to providing new jobs, apprenticeships and work placements as well as providing curriculum support to local colleges and donating to community-based projects.

