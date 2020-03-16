CCG begins work on £10.6m housing scheme

The Dimsdale Road project in Wishaw involves the construction of 61 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes including two homes and two bungalows that will be adapted for wheelchair users.

Pictured left to right: Tony Mallaghan, housing development manager, NLC; Logan Boyle, CCG site manager; Stephen Llewellyn, head of housing solutions, NLC; Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey; convener of housing and regeneration; Councillor Fiona Fotheringh

Councillor Brannan-McVey, convener of housing and regeneration, said: “Our new-build homes are built to the highest standards with energy efficiency measures to help save on running costs for tenants and they all meet ‘Housing for Varying Needs’, which means homes are more accessible to adapt to tenants’ mobility needs.

"They are built for the future and will last for generations to come.”

CCG director Calum Murray added: “Dimsdale Road represents the second development to get under way as part of CCG and North Lanarkshire Council’s strategic partnership that will see not only the creation of high-quality, energy-efficient, affordable homes but also a wide range of community benefits including jobs, apprenticeships and locally-based investment.

"We thank North Lanarkshire Council for their ongoing support as we move towards the completion of Dimsdale Road in early-2021.”

