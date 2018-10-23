CCG expands off-site manufacturing

CCG OSM makes panel timber frame systems for residential and non-residential properties and already had 57 employees. From this month, the business’s 35 new recruits will support the establishment of a second shift pattern in the factory, enabling CCG to increase production to 1,300 homes each year.

CCG chairman and CEO Alastair Wylie said: “Housebuilding currently accounts for over 75 per cent of CCG’s contracts and thanks to a number of strategic partnerships with major local authorities – including East Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and Perth & Kinross – we have a guaranteed housebuilding programme for the next 4 years making it essential to increase our production capacity."

He added: "This represents a win-win situation for CCG as we are able to service the demand from our clients and retain quality standards whilst creating a number of skilled jobs delivering a major boost for the regional economy.”