CCG cleared to start on 140-home scheme

CCG (Scotland) is currently on site working on behalf of Caledonia Housing Association at the 66-home, £30m regeneration of Muir Road. The latest phase of development, located at Tay Place will deliver a further 140 homes with a mix of one, two, three and five bedrooms.

The Bellsmyre Regeneration Masterplan comprises a series of interconnected sites designed to provide modern, energy-efficient homes in place of existing, mid-20th century terraces.

The development is set to be one of the most energy-efficient of its kind in West Dunbartonshire with varying standards of build, including operational net-zero carbon and Passivhaus.

Bellsmyre Regeneration is designed by ECD Architects.

