  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu March 17 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. CCG cleared to start on 140-home scheme

CCG cleared to start on 140-home scheme

23 Feb West Dunbartonshire Council has approved plans for 140 affordable homes as part of the regeneration of Bellsmyre.

CCG (Scotland) is currently on site working on behalf of Caledonia Housing Association at the 66-home, £30m regeneration of Muir Road. The latest phase of development, located at Tay Place will  deliver a further 140 homes with a mix of one, two, three and five bedrooms.

The Bellsmyre Regeneration Masterplan comprises a series of interconnected sites designed to provide modern, energy-efficient homes in place of existing, mid-20th century terraces.

The development is set to be one of the most energy-efficient of its kind in West Dunbartonshire with varying standards of build, including operational net-zero carbon and Passivhaus.

Bellsmyre Regeneration is designed by ECD Architects.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »