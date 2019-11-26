CCG increases turnover and profit

left to right - new directors Stephen Ruxton, John Baggley and Graeme Wylie

Turnover rose to more than £168m – a rise of 16.6% on 2018’s figures. Profit before taxation increased by more than £3m on 2018 to pass £12.6m.

House-building accounts for approximately 85% of group turnover and more than 1,000 homes were constructed in Scotland in 2018/19. CCG attributed the growth in housing to a partnership approach, working with local authorities and housing associations across Scotland to create certainty and a pipeline of projects beyond 2021.

Last year also saw the company re-enter the private housing sector with the relaunch of CCG Homes and the Riverford Gardens projects in Glasgow’s south side. So far, 70 sales have been achieved since the launch in September 2018. CCG Homes is also planning to deliver a further 81 homes in Cambuslang as part of a mixed-tenure development that will see a total of 311 homes completed by 2022.

Financial director Bernie Rooney said that the pipeline of contracts not only creates certainty but also enables the business to fulfil its ambitions across the group divisions, including manufacturing, planned maintenance, housing renewals and M&E services. “We are very proud of these results and our growth trajectory. The increases in turnover and profit are testament to the positive business direction and strategy of the group and this steady pipeline of contracts will enable continued investment in our people and the delivery of the highest standards of quality and client service.”

In the last year, the company also launched a double-shift pattern at its offsite manufacturing facility (CCG OSM) taking staff numbers to over 120. Investment has also continued in the company’s apprenticeship and trainee programmes, with over 10% of the 700 staff holding an apprenticeship or professional/management trainee position.

Rooney added: “Our staff are the lifeblood of our business and we believe that in times of skills shortages, our investment in skills replenishment is crucial to the sectors’ long-term success. In many projects, we aim to create opportunities in the communities in which we operate so the economic impact of our long-term strategy is reaching beyond our projects and embedding skills into communities. We are immensely proud of how we have developed that over the past year.”

CCG has also appointed three new directors to the company Board. David Wylie, appointed as Managing Director in January, has welcomed Stephen Ruxton (formerly group commercial manager) John Baggley and Graeme Wylie (formerly contracts managers). They have been tasked to support the CCG’s commercial efforts, particularly in the area of on-site delivery, as well developing the market position in non-housebuilding projects.

