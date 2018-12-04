CCG reports record turnover

The company’s turnover of £144m was a new high for the company. Over the past year, it has secured a number of strategic partnerships with registered social landlords including the councils of Edinburgh, West Dunbartonshire, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross. The business is currently working on 1,500 homes across Scotland and said that it has a strong public sector pipeline secured until 2021.

The business has also relaunched its division for private sector housing, CCG Homes, by bringing to market 156 homes in Glasgow’s south side.

CCG (Scotland) financial director Bernie Rooney said: “We are delighted with these results and they demonstrate that after four decades in business CCG continues to go from strength to strength. In an ever-changing housing market, our business remains at the forefront of innovation as demand for good quality and sustainably built social and private housing continues to grow.

“Whilst we have a range of specialist companies within the CCG family and are operational across a variety of sectors, between 80 and 85% of our turnover is in housing and this will continue as we seek to grow our market share in both public and private housebuilding.”

He added that the company employs more than 650 staff including an intake of 35 people this October in its off-site manufacturing facility as well as 70 trade apprentices and 26 professional, management and administrative trainees. “The past year has been our most successful year to date,” he said.