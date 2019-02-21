CCG seeks to reduce thermal bridging

The research and development aimed at improving energy performance is focused on the impact of thermal bridging, where an area of a building has a significantly higher heat transfer than the surrounding materials. It typically arises where there is either a break in the insulation or in masonry elements of a build, or with openings such as windows and doors.

Carbon Futures ‘thermal modelling’ assessment has considered the use of the firm’s ‘iQ’ timber frame system in the construction of housing. The results indicate that it is possible to reduce heat loss associated with thermal bridging by up to 30% when compared against government accredited construction details. The ‘iQ’ system is manufactured in CCG’s bespoke facility in Cambuslang and is used to support the delivery of more than 1,000 homes per year, over 80% of which are for the public sector.

In a typical two-storey home, this facilitates a 5% reduction in annual carbon emissions and an 8% reduction in energy required for space heating, said CCG.

CCG managing director David Wylie said: At CCG, we pride ourselves on producing homes that are delivered to the highest standards of quality and environmental performance. The research undertaken with Carbon Futures will enable us to enhance our offering in these areas ensuring long-term benefits to our clients and the end user of our homes marking a significant step forward in helping tackle fuel poverty for people across Scotland.”

“A lot has been said about the performance gap in new-build housing, therefore CCG should be commended for having the foresight to invest in the thermal performance of their timber frame product,” said Carbon Futures director David Russell. “Moving forward, the thermal improvement in CCG’s ‘iQ’ system puts them in a strong position to deliver carbon reduction targets in new-build housing whilst maintaining commercial viability.”