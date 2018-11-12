CCG starts construction of Clydebank care home

The project, which is part of the Queens Quay development in Clydebank, will provide accommodation for 84 people, and up to 50 more at a day-care centre. It will stand alongside a new medical centre and will have views across the historic John Brown shipyard site and the Clyde.

Councillor Marie McNair, vice convener of infrastructure, regeneration and economic development, and vice chair of West Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “Many of our elderly residents will have strong links to the John Brown shipyard, and so it is wonderful that we have been able to bring it back to life in a way that they can enjoy. I’m sure being in the area will bring back emotional memories for them.”

Councillor Iain McLaren, convener of infrastructure, regeneration and economic development, said: “This new facility will play a crucial role in improving the care of our elderly citizens in our community, while also allowing them to keep some independence. The communal courtyards which will be created will also let residents enjoy outdoor activities in a safe and accessible environment.”

The Queens Quay site is owned by Clydeside Regeneration Limited (CRL) with West Dunbartonshire Council (WDC) providing infrastructure funding. Dawn Urban Regeneration is CRL’s development partner.

CCG chairman and CEO Alastair Wylie said that CCG has been involved in the care sector for a number of years now and is one where we see a lot of potential for growth over the coming years. “The Queens Quay development is the largest that we have taken on so far and we are delighted to be on board with a longstanding client. The facility, alongside the delivery of over 300 homes will see CCG operating in the region for years to come and we look forward to supporting the authority and the community during this time.”