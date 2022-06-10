CCG starts on net-zero pilot

One-, two-, and three-bedroom flats will be contained within a series of blocks

The ‘Granton D1’ affordable housing pilot project, which is led by the City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with CCG (Scotland), will see 75 homes built as part of a regeneration project that is eventually aiming to build 3,500 net-zero homes.

Granton D1 - the first pilot development in the Edinburgh Home Demonstrator (EHD) project – has been designed by Anderson Bell Christie and is located to the rear of the former Granton railway station building.

The collaboration between local and national government, academia and the construction industry is testing a new model for designing, procuring and delivering new homes in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Granton D1 is also part of the council’s ambition to deliver 20,000 affordable homes by 2027 and will contribute towards achieving the city’s target to become a ‘net zero’ city by 2030. Future residents will benefit from a 20-minute neighbourhood approach, with easy access to active travel routes, public transport links and local amenities – including three commercial units on the ground floor level of D1 Homes. Where parking is provided, electric vehicle (EV) charging points will also be installed.

To achieve ‘net zero’, the development will use a series of measures including improved fabric performance, as a result of offsite modern methods of construction, and triple-glazed windows, which will combine to dramatically reduce heat loss and energy demand. An all-renewable energy strategy delivered by an entirely electric, on-site energy centre and solar PV panels will also be adopted.

Carbon offsetting measures will be in place with the outcomes reviewed through post-occupation analysis that will be undertaken by Edinburgh Napier University to validate the performance of the homes and inform future strategy for EHD projects.

The homes themselves comprise one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats contained within a series of blocks, overlooking communal gardens, with the first homes set for completion in the summer of 2023. They will each be clad in a red brick that corresponds to the former station building, which will become a workspace with a public square for community use. Three commercial premises will also be provided and leased to local business operators.

Councillor Jane Meagher, housing, homelessness and fair work convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The future of housebuilding is happening here in Edinburgh. Getting construction underway is a huge step for Granton Waterfront and the pilot will help us create much needed new homes and a trailblazing new future for sustainable living in the city.

“Using the most advanced construction methods and materials, these homes will be greener, warmer and more affordable. They will feature EV charging stations and community gardens to support local wildlife. As part of Edinburgh’s new coastal community and 20-minute neighbourhood, this exceptional development will also benefit from new local amenities and low carbon transport links.

“Granton D1 homes really have been designed to improve the lives of tenants and homeowners and will of course help us to meet Edinburgh’s net zero targets. We’re excited to now bring the blueprints to life.”

CCG managing director David Wylie said: “The aim of the EHD initiative is to prove if net zero housing delivery is affordable, practical, and scalable in order to meet Scotland’s ambitious targets as we transition to become a net zero economy by 2045. As the cost of living continues to increase, we are also responsible for understanding how we can tackle the fuel poverty agenda in the here and now by continuing to advance construction methods and adopt new, renewable technologies.

“CCG has pioneered offsite modern methods of construction for over a decade and our applied research and development into net zero carbon places us at the forefront of sustainable housebuilding in Scotland. Our partnership with the Council fosters early engagement and collaboration which means projects like Granton D1 can be realised much faster and the beneficiaries of this process are both the end-user and the environment.

“This project is hugely significant for the future of housing in Scotland and we thank the City of Edinburgh Council for allowing CCG to play our part in building a more sustainable future.”

