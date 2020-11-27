CCG starts on transformation of former school site

The £10.2m development, designed by Grant Murray Architects, will be constructed by CCG on behalf of Linthouse Housing Association (LHA) and will contain 49 units for social rent, including the refurbishment of the former janitor’s house into a new family home.

The first stage is the partial demolition of the old 1930 school building – retaining the main entrance façade – and the new-build construction of a three-storey apartment block behind. A mix of terraced and semi-detached properties will also be created as well as a new play area and an allotment/ community garden.

The development has been designed to meet the ‘Glasgow Standard’ of space and energy efficiency compliance and will be constructed using CCG’s ‘iQ’ timber system and CCG’s own building components such as timber internal and entrance door sets.

A range of community benefit initiatives will also be delivered including the creation of seven jobs, eight work placements, curriculum support for schools and localised investment.

Councillor Kenny McLean, Glasgow City Council convener for neighbourhoods, housing and public realm, said: “We were delighted to support this project, one that will ensure that a site that was at the heart of the community continues to serve local people.”

Alec Leishman, chair of the LHA Management Committee, said: “The volunteers and staff at Linthouse Housing Association are all hugely excited about this project. We have been looking forward to getting started on this for a long time and it is very rewarding to know that we will soon be able to offer our community some shiny new affordable homes on the site of Drumoyne Primary. The enhancement of homes and housing opportunities is what we all work towards and it gives us enormous pride and satisfaction to know that in this – and in other projects – we are gladly reaching that goal.”

CCG managing director David Wylie added: “The former Drumoyne Primary School is the first new-build residential development between CCG and Linthouse HA. We have a long-standing history of working with each other on various planned maintenance contracts so we are delighted to have commenced works on what will be a very interesting project for us and the wider Govan community. We thank Linthouse for their continued support and look forward to working with them as we progress to a 2022 completion.”

