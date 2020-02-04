CCG starts work on Troon care home

Queens View Harbour Luxury Suites will have 56 beds and provide 24-hour health services thanks to an on-site nursing base. Residents will private, en-suite facilities as well as a range of amenities including a hair and beauty salon, café, cinema and putting green.

CCG will lead the construction of development, which is the third project to have been delivered for the same client in as many years following Abbotsford Hous Luxury Suites in Milngavie (recently sold by the care provider) and Kingsacre Luxury Suites in West Dunbartonshire.

Paul Sokhi, managing director of Morrison Community Care Group, said: “Our 30 years’ experience in the industry has shown us that people want to have fun in their old age and we want to encourage this through design and environment. By encouraging people out of the often-lonely surroundings of their own homes into an environment where there is a vibrant community, we hope to give residents and their families an extra lease of life.

“We understand that people age at different rates and at different times, and as such we have a responsive, highly trained care and clinical team on site that will allow Queens View to be a home for life in every sense of the word. We are delighted to have CCG back on board and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

CCG Managing Director, David Wylie, added: “As a valued client of CCG, we are delighted to continue our very successful partnership with Morrison Community Care. We understand the needs of our client and the end-user and that is putting quality first; the aspirations of Paul and his team is to deliver the very best in class for care in Scotland and we will endeavour to match that in our construction of Queens Harbour.”

