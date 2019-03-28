CCG submits plans for 330 Scottish homes

The planned development is part of a £42m housing-led regeneration in Whitlawburn. It involves the construction of 230 homes for rent and 100 for private sale to replace 380 existing flats. The rented homes to be delivered on behalf of South Lanarkshire Council and West Whitlawburn Housing Cooperative will include one- and two-bedroom flats; two- and three- and four-bedroom houses; cottage flats and bungalows. A proportion of the flats and cottage flats will be suitable for elderly residents.

The private homes for sale will be delivered by CCG Homes.

Executive director of housing and technical resources Daniel Lowe said: “A master plan for the area was developed after extensive consultation with the local community over a number of years. A key aim of the masterplan is to create a distinctive and attractive residential development with streetscapes that deliver a seamless, integrated connection between homes for rent and sale whilst carefully connecting Whitlawburn into surrounding communities.”

As part of the overall regeneration, CCG will also undertake a series of community initiatives. CCG director Calum Murray said: “The opportunity to create a lasting legacy in our hometown is a hugely exciting prospect where we will complement the housing delivery with £50,000 of community investment as well as providing job and training opportunities.”