CCG to build luxury care home in Fife

Fife Council has approved the plans for the luxury care home on a vacant site just north of the town centre. Construction by Glasgow-based contractor and manufacturer CCG (Scotland) is due to begin in 2022.

The home, which has been designed by Holmes Miller Architects, will have up to 68 private bed spaces as part of a development that will deliver residential, nursing and dementia care services for the elderly. There will be a range of amenities including private dining rooms, a hair salon, cinema, champagne bar and, externally, private landscaped gardens.

Paul Sokhi, managing director of Morrison Community Care Group, said: “Working in partnership with CCG (Scotland), Morrison Community Care build quality care facilities which promote the rights of the individual whilst ensuring privacy, dignity and respect. We design our developments from the ground up to ensure that every need of the resident is met and we are delighted that we can now bring our expertise to Dalgety Bay. This project is a key milestone in our partnership as it is the first of several that we hope will be delivered as part of our newly formed joint venture company. We are working together to support our growing ageing population and delivering sector-leading standards of health and care provision in Scotland.”

CCG managing director, David Wylie, said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for the Dalgety Bay care home. The development will take Morrison Community Care and CCG’s combined delivery of beds to over 300 across the breadth of the country since 2017, a significant statistic given the acute demand for more, high-quality elderly accommodation in Scotland. Our partnership is continuing to foster real change for in the care sector and as we continue to pioneer research and development into ‘net zero’ energy solutions, the future of care provision will be secured as we transition to becoming a more sustainable economy.”

Morrison Community Care and CCG await approval for a further two projects located in Perth and Clarkston that, if granted permission, are also set to begin within the next year.

