CCG wins contract for 320 West Dumbartonshire homes

A team from the council visited CCG’s off-site manufacturing facility this week

Councillors agreed that CCG should be selected for the work, which involves construction of 321 new homes. The appointment will help the council move closer to its aim of building 1,000 new energy -efficient homes by 2021 as part of its ‘More Homes Better Homes’ pledge.

Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with CCG taking on sites including St Andrew’s School in Clydebank, Creveul Court in Alexandria Town Centre and the former Haldane Primary School site in Balloch.

CCG will build a range of homes including two-, three- and four-bedroom semi-detached houses, bungalows for disabled people, flats with disabled access, one-bedroom flats and three-bedroom flats. There will be 126 homes at the St Andrew’s site, 20 at Creveul Court, 55 at the Bellsmyre regeneration at Aitkenbar, 60 at Clydebank East and 60 at Haldane Primary School site.

As part of the agreement, the company will also provide a number of community benefits including work placement opportunities for 30 people and the creation of 16 new jobs. A further 22 people are expected to complete apprenticeships during the course of the work.

The total cost of the developments will be £42.5m, and the appointment of CCG will allow the council to unlock a £19m Scottish Government grant.

Councillors Diane Docherty and Caroline McAllister visited CCG’s off-site manufacturing facility, CCG OSM, in Glasgow this week to see how the homes would be manufactured.

CCG director Calum Murray said: “The strategic partnership between CCG and West Dunbartonshire Council is a very exciting prospect for the region. We have delivered projects with council previously but the scale of the new affordable homes programme will ensure that many more people will benefit from CCG’s capabilities in delivering modern, energy-efficient homes as well as a legacy of jobs and training.”