CDM Smith picked for Serengeti project

The company signed the contract with Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa); financial support for the project is provided by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW).

CDM Smith will have four key tasks. The first is to strengthen the sustainable management of natural resources, which means institutional strengthening and capacity building within Tanapa. Improving access to markets and services is the second output. This involves rehabilitation of feeder road networks including culverts.

Another project focuses on improved social and economic rural infrastructure including constructing small dams, water-retaining structures and buildings for the education and health sectors.

The final project output will improve the protected area management and infrastructure, including construction of a new Visitor Centre and removal of old buildings at Seronera.

