CECA Midlands installs new chair

Nigel Drew (left) and his successor, Ron Pinfield

He steps up from vice chair to replace Nigel Drew, of R&C Williams. Morgan Sindall operations director Steve Lilly is the new vice chair.

Ron Pinfield will serve the traditional two-yea term as CECA Midlands chair; Nigel Drew served a three-year term only because of the coronavirus pandemic. He takes up the position just a few weeks after CECA Midlands appointed a new director to lead the organisation, with Lorraine Gregory joining from the Construction Industry Training Board.

