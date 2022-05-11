  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu May 12 2022

CECA Midlands installs new chair

1 day Ron Pinfield, managing director of Oldbury-based Currall Lewis & Martin Construction, is the new chair of CECA (Civil Engineering Contractors Association) Midlands.

Nigel Drew (left) and his successor, Ron Pinfield
Nigel Drew (left) and his successor, Ron Pinfield

He steps up from vice chair to replace Nigel Drew, of R&C Williams. Morgan Sindall operations director Steve Lilly  is the new vice chair.

Ron Pinfield will serve the traditional two-yea term as CECA Midlands chair; Nigel Drew served a three-year term only because of the coronavirus pandemic. He takes up the position just a few weeks after CECA Midlands appointed a new director to lead the organisation, with Lorraine Gregory joining from the Construction Industry Training Board.

