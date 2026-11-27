Jon Pearce MP addresses the summit, as attendees called for support for carbon capture

Producers including Breedon, Tarmac, Holcim and Buxton Lime and others were joined by unions, trade associations and parliamentarians to discuss the threats and opportunities facing the sector.

The Summit included two panel sessions, featuring insights from leading industry voices including Martin Casey, Senior Director of Cement and Lime at the Mineral Products Association, Dr Diana Casey, Cement and ESG Director at the Global Cement and Concrete Association, Olivia Powis, CEO of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, Mick Coppin, Regional Organiser for the GMB and David Parkin, CEO at Peak Cluster.

Attendees pledged their support by signing The Cement and Lime Charter, which commits to protecting and decarbonising the UK’s cement and lime industries. Attendees included MPs from across the House, as well as the major trade unions GMB, TUC and Unite.

Peak Cluster CEO David Parkin said the government must provide greater certainty on carbon capture to safeguard British production, jobs and industrial capability.

“Put simply, there is no credible pathway to securing the long-term future of the UK’s cement and lime industry without carbon capture and storage,” he said.

“Unless we decarbonise the industry, Britain faces a very real risk of losing production, jobs and investment overseas, while becoming increasingly reliant on imported materials.

“The message collectively across the industry is resounding – with the right support for carbon capture, Britain can make its own sustainable cement and lime for generations to come.”

Peak Cluster will capture more than 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year from four major cement and lime plants in Derbyshire and Staffordshire. The emissions will be transported via an underground pipeline for safe, permanent storage beneath the East Irish Sea at the MNZ facility.