Cement and oil giants team up for green push

Hanson UK chief executive Simon Willis (left) and Shell vice president Carlos Maurer sign the memorandum of understanding

Hanson UK, part of the HeidelbergCement Group, and British oil producer Shell have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to explore opportunities to facilitate the construction industry’s transition to net zero emissions.

Six key areas identified for discussion under the MoU are:

Hydrogen for transport and industrial processes: investigating available options.

Carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS): in cement production.

Lower carbon fuels: as well as exploring EV solutions for construction equipment.

Digital innovation: for example, enhancing the management of energy production, fuel consumption and operational efficiencies.

Bitumen and asphalt technology: to provide longer life, more recycling and lower carbon innovations.

Renewable energy: such as onsite solar installations and batteries to replace diesel generators.

Hanson UK chief executive Simon Willis said: “Hanson and Shell have a long-established working relationship and are committed to sharing knowledge and resources to jointly work on projects that will facilitate our transition to net zero emissions.

“We are already working together on several initiatives to decarbonise asphalt with bitumen materials and innovations which promote long life, increased use of recycled materials, low carbon products and the circular economy.”

Carlos Maurer, Shell’s executive vice president for downstream sectors and decarbonisation, added: “The roads and construction sectors are the backbone of the UK economy. They are also among the hardest sectors to decarbonise rapidly, and that’s why this collaboration is so critical. Shell and Hanson can work to identify the right low- and zero-carbon products and services. Together we’ll lay the foundations for future work, to profitably transform our businesses and drive to net zero.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk