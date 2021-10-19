Cement delivery drivers agree pay deal

Bagged cement has already been in short supply, even without the threatened strike action

More than 200 drivers employed by Hanson to deliver dry Castle cement overwhelmingly voted for industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Strike action presented a threat to construction projects around the country, including Hinkley Point C, HS2 and the Thames Tideway. However, this has now been averted.

Following extensive negotiations, a new offer was proposed and it was accepted by the drivers following a consultative ballot, with 77% of members of the Unite union supporting the offer.

The previous offer of 2.5% for this year has been improved to 2.75%, backdated to January 2020. From January 2022 all pay and rates will rise again by 3.25%. The overnight allowance has also been increased to £42 per night from 1st October 2021.

Other elements of the agreement include: a commitment to transform bank holiday working, with drivers informed in advance and volunteers used where possible; the introduction of mental health awareness training, delivered jointly by Hanson and Unite shop stewards; a joint working agreement between Hanson and Unite, including joint training from April 2022.

Unite national officer Adrian Jones said: “Members were adamant that management needed to improve pay and ditch their old fashioned, disrespectful, management style. Once the company accepted this a deal that was acceptable to both sides could be agreed.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Hanson have demonstrated that by standing together they have secured significant improvements on pay and conditions. That is an example to all our union members. All employers also have to understand that Unite is absolutely determined to make sure that workers do not pay the price for the pandemic.”

