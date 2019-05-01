Cementation trio set McGee up in piling

Shane Baker is now head of piling at McGee

Shane Baker, previously Cementation Skanska’s director responsible for London projects, has been appointed as McGee’s head of piling.

Joining alongside him, and also from Cementation Skanska are Julian Mansfield who takes the role of McGee’s piling pre-construction manager and Darren Smallman who has been appointed piling operations manager.

The move will allow McGee to deliver its own piling across all its own projects, providing clients with a full integrated service.

Seb Fossey, managing director designate, said: “We believe that successful delivery is predicated on having strong people in our team, and so I’m delighted to announce that we are expanding our expertise by adding three of the best from the piling sector to lead and develop our piling offering.

“Not only are we proud of our people, but also of our demonstrable ability to develop and deliver exceptional engineering solutions on some of the most challenging projects around the capital. This move to broaden our in-house piling capability reinforces our ability to drive value and provide certainty to our clients which sits at the heart of what we do.”