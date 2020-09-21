Cemex signs carbon-capture partnership

Aniruddha Sharma, CEO of Carbon Clean

Studies and an industrial scale-pilot project will begin soon to develop what is claimed to be the industry’s largest modular carbon-capture facility to date at the lowest commercial cost possible.

The agreement, which was signed through Cemex Ventures, its corporate venture capital unit, is aimed at developing a solution costing less than US$30/ton of CO 2 captured.

Cemex said that the ambitious target of making carbon capture technology accessible and more efficient would be an unprecedented achievement for the cement sector, opening a door of opportunities for further developments in this area.

As part of the agreement, both companies will further develop and adapt Carbon Clean’s third-generation modularised carbon capture technology for the cement industry. Carbon Clean uses an integrated modular system that works using rotating packed beds (RPBs) to intensify the carbon capture process. The companies believe that the technology could provide a significant reduction in both capital cost and equipment size, when compared to traditional capture technologies, enabling the wider-scale commercial deployment of carbon capture systems.

The technology will be tested for the first time in the cement industry at a Cemex facility by deploying an industrial-scale pilot during the first quarter of 2021.

“Accomplishing CO 2 capture at an industrial scale and affordable cost is one of the biggest challenges that Cemex is facing in its road to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete products globally by 2050,” said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures. “Partnering with Carbon Clean seemed like a perfect fit for us.”

Aniruddha Sharma, CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “We are confident that this partnership and the operating experience of Cemex will help us bring down the cost of carbon capture to just U.S.$30/ton of CO 2 captured by 2021, which will help accelerate take-up of the technology across the cement industry and beyond.”

