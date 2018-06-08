Cemex buys second Rapidmix

Cemex's Rapidmix 600CW mobile continuous concrete mixing plant

Rapid International, based in Northern Ireland, has supplied Cemex UK with a Rapidmix 600CW mobile continuous concrete mixing plant. It is used for production of cementitious mixes including roller compacted concrete (RCC) and cement bound granular material (CBGM) at various sites.

The 600CW is the second Rapidmix to be added to Cemex’s UK fleet in recent years. In 2014, it bought a Rapidmix 400CW.

The 600CW is to be used for a range of projects throughout the UK, including a Veolia composting facility in Nottingham and an Able UK port development in Killingholme. With an output of up to 600 tonnes per hour, the Rapidmix provides feed rates that are adjustable for the aggregate, cement and water systems.

James Playford, cementitious business manager at Cemex Paving Solutions, said: “The speed of mixing is most important as we need to lay large quantities of material and (especially for RCC) the speed of installation is key to ensure the workmanship of the finished product is suitable. The mobility and design of the machine are the important bit for us. We need to be able to move and mobilise a high production plant very quickly and the Rapidmix 600CW is a great asset to achieve this.”