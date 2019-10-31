Cemex standardises on Doosan loaders

Cemex team at La Ventrouze with the new Doosan DL550-5 wheeled loader

Under the deal, Doosan becomes the sole supplier of new wheeled loaders for Cemex’s entire European operations across France, the UK, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Spain.

The order spans Doosan wheeled loader models with bucket capacities from 2.2m³ to 6.0m³, meeting a wide range of loading and handling applications.

The first, a DL550-5, has already been to Cemex in La Ventrouze in France.

Gilles Bendaoud, vice president of sales & marketing Europe for Doosan Infracore Europe, said: “We are very pleased in the confidence shown by Cemex in Doosan as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of quarrying and construction equipment and in the Doosan range of wheel loaders. Doosan intends to build a long-term partnership with Cemex for their construction equipment requirements.”

