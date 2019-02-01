Central Crane adds five-axle Liebherr

Central Crane Hire’s new Liebherr LTM 1200-5.1

The five-axle all terrain crane is equipped with a 72-metre main boom as standard and has been supplied to Central Crane Hire with a 12.2/22-metre double fly jib including integrated assembly jib and a set of sheaves. This gives the machine a maximum height under hook of approximately 89 metres.

Central Crane Hire has also opted to include Liebherr’s VarioBase system, enabling it to be safely set up with asymmetric outriggers.

Central Crane Hire director Jonathan Hart said: “Liebherr pulled out all the stops for us with this crane and we are really pleased with it. The VarioBase system was a great option and has already proved invaluable.”