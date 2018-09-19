Central Demolition adds to Volvo fleet

Central Demolition’s new L150H shovel

Central Demolition’s new Volvo excavators are a 14-tonne EC140E complete with dozer blade, a 22-tonne EC220E and a 30-tonne EC300E equipped with secondary demolition options.

It has also bought two L110H loading shovels and an L150H complete with 4.5m³ rehandling bucket, which is the company’s largest Volvo wheeled loader to date.

Both the EC140E and L110H will be deployed on processing materials at Central Demolition’s Bonnybridge recycling facility while the remaining machines will be used on demolition contracts across the UK.

The machines join a fleet of a dozen Volvo excavators ranging from eight to 46 tonnes, all specified for demolition duties and high reach applications, as well as Volvo loading shovels. In total, Central Demolition operates 120 items of mobile off-road equipment

Murray Brodie, Central Demolition’s fleet and plant service manager, said: “In our opinion, Volvo excavators and loading shovels are top-class products in terms of reliability, performance and operator acceptance.

“For example, our ten-year old L90F has clocked up over 21,000 hours on its original powertrain components and hasn’t put a foot wrong, so choosing an L90H last year and this latest package of Volvo machines as our workload increases, was a simple one.”