Centre for victim support to be developed in Edinburgh

A group of agencies have joined forces to develop the £2.9m facility, which will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

It will be created in the St Katharine’s Centre in Edinburgh, which is currently owned by the City of Edinburgh Council. Work on the design and refurbishment is expected to begin in 2019.

The Equally Safe Multi-Agency Centre is being spearheaded by NHS Lothian, the city council and Police Scotland and is backed by £2.4m of Scottish government funding. The centre moved has now been given the formal seal of approval by the council’s education, children and families committee the final partner organisation.

The multi-agency group, which drew in the expertise of charities Rape Crisis and Children First, will launch a one-stop, safe space for child protection, victims of gender-based violence and abuse from across Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian.