CEO for build-to-rent developer

Iliya Blazic

London-based Goodstone Living is the UK build-to-rent platform of Australian financial services group Macquarie.

Iliya Blazic joins executive shareholders Darryl Flay and Martin Bellinger, in Goodstone’s leadership team.

He has previously worked for IQ Student, Dominvs Group, Wellcome Trust and LaSalle Investment Management. He was chief investment officer at IQ Student at the time of its 2020 sale to Blackstone Group for £4.7bn.

Goodstone Living chairman Dana Gibson said: “This appointment strengthens Goodstone Living’s leadership capability and accelerates the realisation of our growth ambitions. Iliya is an outstanding investment professional and leader, with a strong track record of success.”

Co-founder and principal Darryl Flay added: “Iliya’s extensive management and real estate experience makes him a great fit for our business, as we deliver our first projects and take advantage of market opportunities through the creation of long-term capital partnerships.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk