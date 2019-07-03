Change at the top announced for Scottish timber business

Scott Cairns will step down as MD next year

Scott Cairns, who is the first-ever non-family member to lead the group, has seen the 160-year-old family business double in turnover to almost £200m during his eight-year tenure. There have been several consecutive years of record profitability up to the present day. He was previously MD for both James Donaldson Timber and MGM Timber and has spent over 24 years with the group.

He said: “I am proud to have played a part in the guiding, growing and development of our group of companies over my tenure at JDS. The business is in fantastic shape and will continue to grow via organic and acquisitive means. During 2020 it will be the next generation of the family that will develop this special business and lead a truly talented workforce, one which individually and collectively puts our customers at the core of everything we do.”

Andrew Donaldson will succeed Cairns as the new Group MD. He is currently the group finance director and will also be the sixth generation of the Donaldson family to lead the business.

Cairns will continue in an advisory role on the supervisory board as a non-executive director under the leadership of new chairman Michael Donaldson in 2020.

James Donaldson & Sons has been operating in Fife for over 150 years. The six businesses that make up the group trade and operate independently in the fields of timber engineering, saw-milling and distribution, merchanting, roofing and cladding distribution, and laminate manufacturing.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk