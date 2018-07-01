Change at the top for Colas

Lee Rushbrooke and Carl Fergusson

Chief executive Lee Rushbrooke is stepping down on 3rd September after seven years at the helm to take on a new executive role within the Colas Group in the USA.

His successor in the UK is executive director Carl Fergusson, he becomes chief executive officer designate from 2nd July.

Carl Fergusson has been with Colas for 30 years with Colas and recently led an 18-month strategic review of the company to reposition it.

He said: “I am pleased to be leading the ongoing transformation of Colas Ltd and look forward to implementing our growth plans which will draw upon the strength of the international Colas Group and bring greater value to our customers through improved productivity, efficiency and our reputation for innovation.”

Lee Rushbrooke said: “I have had 32 enjoyable years with my career at Colas Ltd with my various roles from trainee through to CEO. The company has seen significant change over the years and is now ready to implement and deliver against our new strategy.”