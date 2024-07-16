Change at the top for Ramboll in UK

Philippa Spence has been promoted to a group role

Ramboll UK managing director Philippa Spence has been promoted to a group role across the Danish multinational consultancy. She takes over as head of its environment & health (E&H) division from 1st August 2024.

Finance director Neil Sansbury, who joined the firm in 2016, will take over as acting managing director for Ramboll UK & Ireland.

Philippa Spence described her successor as “a firm hand on the tiller”. She said: “He has worked alongside the UK executive to empower our people to deliver innovative and leading solutions that support the transition to a more sustainable society, whilst creating a culture in which our people can grow and flourish.”

Neil Sansbury said: “I’m looking forward to leading the UK and Ireland business. It’s an exciting time for our industry with early promising signals from the new government on a variety of matters. Bringing stability and confidence to the market with the green energy transition, establishing Great British Energy and the National Wealth Fund, planning reforms. These initiatives and other clear policy signals are essential for the UK’s growth and decarbonisation ambitions.

Finance director Neil Sansbury becomes acting managing director of Ramboll UK

"Our significant investments into sustainability means we are well placed to support clients in the green transition, I have no doubt that the next five years will be transformational for our industry.”

