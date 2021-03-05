Change at the top for the TCC

Finola O’Farrell – or, more officially, Mrs Justice O’Farrell

Justice Finola O’Farrell took over as the new judge in charge of the Technology & Construction Court (TCC) on Monday 2nd March,

She took over the position from Sir Peter Fraser, who had been in the post since February 2018.

The TCC is part of the Business and Property Courts that handles disputes about buildings, engineering and surveying.

Mrs Justice O’Farrell said: “It is with great pleasure that I take on this new position. I am eager to work with the TCC judges, staff and users’ groups, in the Business and Property Courts throughout England and Wales, to maintain and improve the high standards, diversity and innovation for which the TCC is known.”

She was called to the Bar in 1983 by Inner Temple and took silk in 2002. She was appointed as a recorder in 2007 and made a justice of the High Court (Queen’s Bench Division) in 2016, assigned to the TCC.

Before becoming a judge Finola O’Farrell had more than over 30 years’ experience as a barrister in construction, engineering, energy, shipbuilding and information technology cases. She is also an accredited adjudicator and mediator.

