Change of ops director for Downing Construction

Andy Thomas (left) and Ian Orton

Ian Orton will remain a director of Downing Construction but after 24 years with the company he is stepping back and will have a non-executive role only.

Joint chief executive Sally O’Brien said: “We are really pleased that Ian will still be involved with Downing. He is responsible for the great team we have established at Downing; each member being guided through his experience. The whole team are immensely grateful for his loyalty and dedication, that has led to the delivery of many high-profile projects for us.

“Andy has been a rising star since joining us and is someone who was earmarked very early on as a future leader. It’s very fitting that having been mentored by Ian from the start of his career, he is now taking over the helm. He has a wealth of experience and has played a pivotal role in some of our largest regeneration projects and will continue to do so in the years ahead.”

Over the years, Andy Thomas has worked with Ian Orton on some of Downing’s biggest schemes including Broadcasting Place in Leeds, Downing Plaza in Newcastle, and Leeds Beckett University’s £80m School of Arts.

Andy Thomas said: “I am extremely honoured to take on this role within Downing and proud to follow in Ian’s footsteps. We are lucky to have a great team which has been built and guided by Ian since it was first founded.”

Downing is currently on site at one of its biggest developments to date, First Street, a £400m mixed-use co-living scheme in Manchester city centre.

Last year Downing took over the former Children’s Hospital site in Edinburgh as part of its £150m mixed-use scheme to deliver a five-storey 323 student accommodation building, 95 private residential properties, as well as affordable housing.

Piccap:

Andy Thomas (left) and Ian Orton

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk