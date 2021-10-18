Charity’s funding at risk after no contractor bids for work

Artist's impression of the Haven

Chester-based mental health charity Chapter said it did not receive a single bid from contractors for work on its Haven community garden, putting the project in jeopardy.

The Haven, located between West Road and Newnham Drive in Ellesmere Port, is a community garden that the charity has been building since last year to provide a wellbeing space for local people.

To ensure The Haven is accessible, Chapter was awarded a £50,000 grant to install pathways to the community greenspace. But when the deadline passed on 8th October 2021, no contractors had submitted a tender.

Chapter has obtained a deadline extension to install these pathways, but if the charity cannot secure a contractor by the end of November it risks losing the funding opportunity, leaving the future of The Haven up in the air.

Daniel Rogers, chief executive of Chapter, said: “Contractors have told us that on-going issues mean they cannot get the materials they need and would be unable to complete this project on time. Because of this, we had no interest in the tender to create accessible pathways at The Haven.

“The Haven would be a unique space to provide amazing mental health and wellbeing services for residents. As the deadline has now been extended for the £50,000 invitation to tender, we remain hopeful that we can still make this community greenspace a reality for the local community.”

The charity requests any contractors in region who might be interested can phone 01244 344 409 for more details about the tender. Details can also be found on the Chapter website.

