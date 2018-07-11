Chartway and Orbit team up for £65m Headcorn scheme

Chartway Group has teamed up with housing association Orbit to build 220 new homes on Ulcombe Road in Headcorn.

Due for completion in 2023, the £65m development will have 132 homes for open sale under Chartway’s residential brand, Westerhill Homes. Orbit will offer 88 affordable homes – 55 for rent and 33 for shared ownership, including six bungalows.

Chartway chief executive Ian Savage said: “This is a key development in our partnership with Obit and will offer a huge range of choice for home buyers. Headcorn is a village close to our headquarters and we’re looking forward to starting on site and building quality new homes with the latest in modern technology and energy efficiency.”

Orbit land and new business director Clive Astall said the project had the potential to generate £7m for Orbit to reinvest in the continued provision of affordable homes in the future.