The 7.2ha development will provide homes with one to four bedrooms for private sale, affordable rent and shared ownership. Chartway is leading construction. The project follows an agreement with Vivid and MTP Developments Ltd announced in October 2025. The site was acquired from MTP Developments Ltd.

Sunita Aujla, land and new business director at Vivid, said, “We’re pleased to be starting work with Chartway at Green Lane. The development will provide more opportunities for local people to find a home in Chertsey, whether through affordable and social rent or shared ownership.

“While the homes are at the heart of the development, we also want to create a place where customers feel welcome and connected to the community around them. We look forward to seeing Green Lane take shape over the coming months.”