Chasetown invests £3m in excavators

JCB 220X LC excavator

Chasetown Civil Engineering’s new machinery includes JCB 220X and 140X models as well as 3-, 5- and 8-tonne compact excavator models.

The order from the Burntwood, Staffordshire firm was placed with dealer Gunn JCB.

The contractor has also bought 12 new Leica machine control units and Leica surveying equipment, supplied by Boels Survey & Laser.

All the new JCB excavators were specified machine control ready, with base kits fitted in the factory, giving the flexibility to move control units from one machine to another as needed. The new system allows the engineering team to remotely monitor and upload data to the machines, reducing the need for site visits.

Chasetown Civil Engineering managing director Euan Grant said: “The X Series models are first class – we are delighted with their performance. Our operators love the smoothness of the controls, the strong performance and the comfort of the cabs, all adding up to a very efficient and productive excavator. The JCB and Leica technology works seamlessly to give us what we need.”

Chasetown Civil Engineering was founded by in 1974 by Noel Sweeney and turned over £110m in 2019. Noel Sweeney died in May 2020, leaving the business, along with Tara Developments and house-building interests, to his widow Mary.

