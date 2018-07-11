Cheesegrater 2 to join Square Mile skyline

Image courtesy of Skidmore Owings & Merrill

The City Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee voted to approve Lai Sun Development Company’s plans for a new skyscraper at 100 Leadenhall in the City of London.

The Hong Kong developer’s project involves the demolition of existing developments at 100, 106 & 107 Leadenhall Street and the construction of a 56-storey office block reaching a height of 263.4 metres.

The building, already dubbed ‘Cheesegrater 2’, will provide more than 102,000 square metres of office accommodation, as well as basement showers, cycle parking, ground-floor retail space, two podium terraces and a public viewing gallery on the top two floors which will be served by dedicated lifts.

The first level of the free public viewing gallery will provide panoramic views across London while the top floor will offer views to the south. Outside of public viewing gallery hours, the levels will be used as a restaurant and bar.

New routes through the site will link between Leadenhall Street, Bury Street and St Mary Axe, with a new garden space at the rear of the Church of St Andrew Undershaft.