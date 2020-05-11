Cheltenham seeks developer for cyber security campus

Artist's impression of Cyber Central UK in the Golden Valley

Cheltenham Borough Council has launched the search for a partner to deliver its £2bn Golden Valley development.

The first phase is Cyber Central UK, a £400m campus development on a 200-hectare site next door to GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters). The vision is for it to be the UK’s largest concentration of cyber industry.

Cyber Central will house the Cyber Innovation Centre, bringing together GCHQ’s innovation programmes, academia, business and event space, offering up to two million square feet of commercial floor space for this growing sector.

Cheltenham Borough Council describes Cyber Central as ‘the commercial and innovative heart of the wider Golden Valley Garden Community’ with more than 3,000 homes.

Cheltenham Borough Council has spent £37.5m on the purchase of 45 hectares of land (its biggest ever purchase) and has a further £180m funding available for the delivery of housing. In June 2019 the government announced the Golden Valley development would be part of its garden communities programme.

Cheltenham borough councillor Andrew McKinlay, cabinet member for development and safety, said: “The Golden Valley Development is a prime example of how Cheltenham Borough Council continues to demonstrate its bold vision and the kind of strong local leadership that will help to drive economic recovery, post Covid-19. Our investment has been the catalyst for this development, which is recognised as one of the most exciting and innovative projects anywhere in the country. As we look to the future, cyber security and sustainable living will become ever more important – and the Golden Valley Development will lead the way on this.”

The procurement documents are available at in-tendhost.co.uk

In the first stage, interested parties are invited to complete and return a selection questionnaire by 10th July 2020. The partner is expected to be appointed in spring 2021.

More information is available at www.goldenvalleyuk.com

