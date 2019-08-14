Chepstow deepens Bell relationship

Some of Chepstow's new trucks

Chepstow Plant has bought 10 B30E and four B40E ADTs.

Over the years, Chepstow has helped out with Bell’s research & development work, particularly with Safe-Tip software. By cross-referencing a vehicle’s angle using an integral inclinometer, Bell Equipment’s Safe-Tip software performs in collaboration with the on-board weighing system. A pitch-and-roll sensor then sets appropriate limits for safe bin-tip activation.

“It’s been beneficial for us to contribute towards critical research and development that heightens the tipping safety of plant machinery,” said Chepstow Plant managing director John Corcoran. “Being part of the process has given us insight, as well as the confidence to return to Bell for this latest phase of machines.”

He added: “We consider Bell Equipment a great safety partner within the industry. The company has invested heavily in research to develop systems that prevent its ADTs from performing unsafe or overloaded tips, and the technology to make its machines real contenders in the increasingly digital, working quarry environment. The partnership has served us well, and we hope it continues for years to come.”

