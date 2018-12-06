Chepstow fleet investment reaches new heights

A Cat 772G rigid dump truck joins Chepstow’s fleet

The privately-owned mineral and aggregates contractor has increased its total fleet by 20% taking its total number of front-line contracting machines to more than 400.

Two thirds of the new machinery comes from a £20m investment with Volvo – primarily articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

The remaining £13.5m was spent on 30-tonne Bell ADTs, Caterpillar D8 bulldozers, 50-tonne Cat rigid dump trucks and 70-tonne Komatsu excavators.

Managing director John Corcoran said: “Following this year’s substantial investment, 85% of our main contract fleet is now under three years old and 65% is under two years old. Our modern fleet not only reduces client downtime, but gives our clients piece of mind that our machines carry the most sophisticated health and safety technology available in the industry, while providing optimum fuel burn efficiencies to help lessen the environmental impact our industry has. With an expected positive work portfolio in 2019, we are close to agreeing further substantial investment packages for the year ahead.”