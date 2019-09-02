Cheshire hire firm ups investment in Case excavators

Ruttle's order includes, at the top end, a 38-tonne Case CX370D

The 12 machines comprise: four CX130D, four CX210D, two CX300D, one CX350D and one CX370D – ranging in weight from 13 tonnes to 38 tonnes.

Of these, the CX350D and CX370D have the latest Stage V compliant engines, while the others are all Stage IV Final.

This is Ruttle’s third order of multiple Case excavators in the last year, the latest of which is destined for the company’s general fleet of machines. Ruttle also bought six Case CX210D excavators late last year and several CX80C models earlier this year.

“The quality and reliability of our existing Case fleet was the driver behind our decision to purchase these 12 excavators,” said director Gareth Ruttle. “We operate a large fleet of premium machines, all under two-years old, and due to positive feedback from customers and operators we are beginning to invest more heavily in Case machines.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk