Cheshunt Lakeside secures planning approval

Plans for the Cheshunt Lakeside urban village

Broxbourne Council has given Inland Homes planning permission for its proposed £620m Cheshunt Lakeside development, subject to the signing of a Section 106 agreement.

Inland Homes is the lead developer on the project masterplan, which it is working with the council to deliver. And in joint venture it owns and controls 1,253 residential plots and 4,905 m2 of the commercial and educational space within the overall masterplan area.

Inland Homes described the planning approval at Cheshunt as ‘a major milestone for the business’.

The delivery of the first phase of this project, comprising 195 units as part of a reserved matters application, will be brought forward at the earliest opportunity, it said.

Chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "I am delighted with the positive decision delivered by the planning committee yesterday. Cheshunt Lakeside is the largest planning approval obtained by Inland Homes since its incorporation and a major milestone for the business.

"The development of what will become a new urban village will sit in eight acres of landscaped grounds, together with the creation of a new public square, shops, cafes and offices close to Cheshunt Station (25 minutes to Liverpool Street) and will create a superb environment for residents and businesses alike."