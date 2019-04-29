Chicago moves into next phase of smart lighting roll-out

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that the Chicago Smart Lighting Program (CSLP) will install new LED lights on residential streets, alleys and viaducts in portions of the far South Side, Near West Side and North Side. Installations in the current phase will be continuing through to August, when the City expects to reach the halfway point of the four-year project.

Emanuel said: “As we begin this next phase, the program will reach more neighborhoods and provide more residents with reliable and energy-efficient night-time lighting.”

Last month, Emanuel announced that city taxpayers will save an estimated US$100m over the next ten years thanks to the energy efficiency of the new lights, which consume 50% to 75% less electricity than outdated high pressure sodium lights.

The modernization is being implemented by the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) in coordination with the Chicago Infrastructure Trust (CIT) and the Department of Innovation and Technology. The programme is being implemented by a team led by energy efficiency and renewable energy specialist Ameresco.